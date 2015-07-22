Save the date! Seven months after their engagement, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have settled on a date to tie the knot.

Us Weekly is reporting in its newest issue that the highly-attractive couple will exchange vows on November 22, and Sofia will walk down the aisle in front of a large group of friends and family at Florida's luxurious Breakers Palm Beach resort.

The resort reportedly sits on 140 acres and can accommodate up to 800 guests. Sofia has previously said the wedding will the large.

"They want all their friends and family there," a source told the publication (via DailyMail.com.) "It'll be the most fun wedding ever!"

The wedding is expected to be insanely star studded. Guests expected to be invited include Reese Witherspoon, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Matt Bomer, Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer as well as Sofia's "Modern Family" co-stars Eric Stonestreet, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen and Ed O'Neil.

Come November, both Joe and Sofia will have wrapped up press tours for their summer films. Sofia will be filming her ABC show, but is expected to have at least a week off for Thanksgiving.

The couple got engaged on Christmas day in Hawaii after six months of dating. Joe even proposed in Spanish, Sofia's native language. The proposal happened in front of the Columbian beauty's family.

"I had a big speech in Spanish, and that's what I was nervous about," he previously said. "The last thing you want to do is like mess up the Spanish on the proposal to the Colombian woman."

The hunky actor was actually more concerned about everything surrounding the proposal than Sofia's answer.

"I wasn't nervous that she was gonna say 'no,' I was pretty confident in that," he said. "You only get one chance to do it, and if you're gonna do it, you gotta do it right, so there's a lot of planning that goes into it."

The couple had previously met at the White House Correspondent's Dinner, but Sofia was with her then fiancée Nick Loeb at the time. After splitting, Sofia played hard to get initially, but finally agreed to go on a date with the "Magic Mike XXL" hunk.

Prior to dating, Joe had actually once said that Sofia was his "dream girl," telling People magazine, "She's got the curves, she's got a beautiful face, beautiful hair, just gorgeous." Sofia previously said she wasn't into him at first and thought he was "too handsome" to date.

"I thought he was very handsome, but I wasn't interested," she told Ellen DeGeneres, "too handsome."

The daytime host asked the question we're all thinking, "Such a thing? Too handsome?"

"Yeah, there is such a thing as too much," she touted. As shirtless images of Manganiello were put up on the big screen, the "Modern Family" vixen changed her tone, adding, "Or so I thought..."

In June the couple celebrated a year of being together. On their anniversary, Sofia took to Instagram to boast about her newfound happiness.

"Happy 1st Anniversary love of my life!!!," she captioned a photo of her and her man. "Never been so happy!!#lucky @joemanganiello."