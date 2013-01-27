As one of the stars of ABC's Modern Family, Sofia Vergara is among TV's hottest and funniest actresses. Growing up in Barranquilla, Colombia, however, she had very different ambitions.

Dishing about her history in showbiz at the 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 27, Vergara said that her dad advised her against a career in Hollywood. But not because he worried she wouldn't succeed.

"My father told me if I did anything artistic, I would look like a hooker," the voluptuous brunette, 40, joked during the show at L.A.'s Shrine Auditorium. "I told him, 'With these huge boobs that I inherited from your mother, I already look like a hooker!'"

In fact, Vergara looked like the epitome of Hollywood glamour as she walked the red carpet at the 19th annual SAG Awards. Clad in a white gold liquid lame gown by Donna Kara Atelier, with Neil Lane jewels and Charlotte Olympia shoes, the Modern Family actress was the picture of modern elegance.

No doubt Modern Family's creators are grateful that Vergara ignored her father's advice. In addition to being nominated for "Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series," the star helped propel the cast of the hit ABC sitcom to a win for "Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series."

