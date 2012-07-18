2012 is shaping up to be Sofia Vergara's year!

The newly engaged Modern Family actress, 40, tops Forbes' list of highest-paid TV stars, pulling in a whopping $19 million in the past year alone. In addition to her contract with ABC, the brunette beauty appeared in four major movies: The Smurfs, New Year's Eve, Happy Feet Two and The Three Stooges.

The Colombian-born stunner also has lucrative endorsement deals with Pepsi, CoverGirl and K-Mart. Nick Loeb's fiancee also runs a media company, Latin World Entertainment, which she cofounded in 1996.

E! reality star Kim Kardashian, 31, landed in second place with reported earnings of $18 million between May 2011 and May 2012. It's no surprise that she fared so well, given that she appeared on more than 63 magazine covers in the past 12 months and signed a $30 million deal with E! to appear in three more seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Also adding to Kardashian's fortune: a namesake fragrance, a Sears clothing line and a specialty store in Las Vegas' Mirage Hotel.

Eva Longoria, 37, who ended her eight-season run on Desperate Housewives this spring, placed third on Forbes' annual list. She earned $375,000 per episode on the ABC series, and she currently has two new TV shows in production: the NBC reality show Ready for Love, and the scripted Lifetime series Devious Maids. Longoria also reps L'Oreal Paris and Pepsi, netting her a respectable $15 million between May 2011 and May 2012.

Also in the Top 10: reality star and talk show host Bethenny Frankel (No. 4, $12 million), reality star and fashion designer Khloe Kardashian (No. 5, $11 million), 30 Rock star and creator Tina Fey (No. 6, $11 million), Law & Order: SVU leading lady Mariska Hargitay (No. 7, $10 million), New Girl actress Zooey Deschanel, Desperate Housewives alum Felicity Huffman and Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo ($9 million each).

To determine its annual list, Forbes examines each TV star's upfront pay, residuals, endorsements and advertising work by talking to managers, agents, lawyers and other experts.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Sofia Vergara Beats Kim Kardashian as Highest-Paid TV Actress