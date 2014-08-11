Best summer ever! Sofia Vergara finally broke her silence about her new boyfriend Joe Manganiello in a recent interview with Extra, confirming that she -- and her rather large family -- are big fans of the actor.

"You know, I'm just having a great time," the "Modern Family" actress, 42, said of her relationship with the "True Blood" hunk, 37. "It's a special time in my life, and I'm trying not to think too much about it. It's something very new, so we will see what happen."

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in early July that Vergara and Manganiello were a hot new item. The sparks flew between the stars at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in May, which Vergara attended with former fiance Nick Loeb. (The actress announced her split from the businessman via Twitter in late May, explaining, "We have been having too many problems with figuring out how to spend time together.")

Late last month, Vergara and Manganiello turned up the Miami heat when they were photographed passionately locking lips inside the city's airport. The L.A.-based actors -- during their very first vacation together as a couple -- were in town to meet Vergara's family. When asked by Extra's Terri Seymour whether Mama Vergara approves of her new beau, the Colombian stunner smiled and quipped, "What is there not to approve of?"

It's a good thing he has the family's approval, because the Vergaras are a close-knit bunch. "We're always in contact," she explained. "They're in Colombia or they're in Miami and because of technology, like for example, we all have a chat on WhatsApp. We're like almost 50 people."

As previously reported by Us, Manganiello has long placed the actress on a pedestal. "Sofia is Joe's dream girl," a source told Us. "He's been smitten with her for years. He's always had a huge crush on her. Things are going well for them so far."

Even after landing his ultimate woman, Manganiello still remains attentive to Vergara's needs. "He is with her every night," a pal told Us of the "Magic Mike" stud, who knows the way to a woman's heart is through her stomach. "Joe cooks for her on nights they stay in," another source told Us.

Added another insider close to Vergara: "He waits on her hand and foot."