On Wednesday, Sofia Vergara definitely didn't let her just-announced split from Nick Loeb get her down. As news broke about the end her her two-year romance, the Modern Family bombshell, 39, was radiant and cheerful at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine's 58th Annual Spirit of Achievement Awards at NYC's Plaza Hotel.

Although the Colombian actress dodged questions about her romantic status, observers noted that she looked well-rested and cheerful -- gabbing and laughing with fellow attendee Tina Knowles. Her suddenly single status didn't affect her appetite either: Vergara tucked into the luncheon, even eating the Twinkie dessert on offer.

Supporting her jeweler pal Lorraine Schwartz -- one of the day's honorees -- Vergara noted, "I'm very happy. I love Lorraine's stuff, so it's wonderful to be here to enjoy this day with her."

Behind the scenes, however, a source told Us Weekly that Vergara and politcally-active Loeb were "fighting for a long time...It just ended officially before the weekend."

Looking sexy and voluptuous, Vergara made a solo appearance at Monday's Met Gala, and privately confided to pals about her breakup.

