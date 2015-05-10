Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello celebrated their engagement this weekend with a toast from none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger.

As Gossip Cop reported, Manganiello proposed to Vergara at Christmas last December, after less than six months of dating. The couple has now been together for about 10 months, with wedding planning underway. While the date for the nuptials hasn’t been revealed, Vergara and Manganiello had an engagement party at Soho House in Los Angeles on Friday.

Pictures shared online by Vergara late Saturday show the “Modern Family” actress enjoying a luxury meal with Manganiello and their family and friends. “Gracias a mi bella familia por venir,” the Colombian beauty captioned one post, thanking her “beautiful family” for attending. A number of Vergara’s relatives were already in town for her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday.

It was Vergara’s son from her first marriage, Manolo, who posted the picture of Schwarzenegger giving a toast. (Manganiello and Schwarzenegger became fast friends after co-starring together in "Sabotage," which hit theaters last year.) Manolo amusingly used “#TerminatorGaveASpeech” in the caption, along with “#PapaJoeVolume2,” a nod to his dad also being named Joe.

Manolo deemed his mother and Manganiello the “#HappiestCoupleEver,” and jokingly wrote, “Congratulations to these two ugly people. It’s so sad, but luckily they have me to aspire to, physically.” See the photos below!