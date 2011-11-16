It took a long time for Sofia Vergara to feel comfortable with her 34 DD cup size.

"When I moved to America, I was more voluptuous, and I felt a little different," the "Modern Family" star tells the December issue of Health, on sale Nov. 18. "My publicist [at the time] told me, 'I think you should just reduce your boobs because nobody's going to take you seriously here."

Vergara, 39, says her mother "almost had a heart attack" when she considered getting a breast reduction.

"She was like, 'God is going to punish you! You can't cut your boobs!'" Vergara recalls. "I don't regret not doing it, because now it's become a big part of [my character on 'Modern Family']."

Still, the Colombian actress admits her body insecurities began long before she relocated to Hollywood.

"Not everybody's confident their whole life. For a long time, I thought that my boobs were too big. I was, like, 14 years old, and I already had these huge boobs. I was very skinny also," she explains. "And now that I'm almost 40, we always have our insecurities as women. We're never happy!"

Vergara, who's been dating Florida businessman Nick Loeb for nearly two years, says she eventually came to appreciate her body.

"I'm a Latin woman: I'm voluptuous, I'm loud, I'm exactly what a Latin woman is," she tells Health. "I prefer to be called that than, 'You're boring; you have a flat ass!'"

