To say Modern Family star Sofia Vergara was surprised by her Golden Globe nomination may be a bit of an understatement.

"I was in the shower at, like, five in the morning because I had to be on set at six," she told UsMagazine.com. "I came out and saw I had a lot of missed calls and 12 emails and I had a panic attack and though, 'Who died?'"

After the Colombian stunner, 38, saw one of the calls was from her agent, "I realized it was the day of nominations. I had no clue!"

The first person she reached out to? Her 18-year-old son Manolo who goes to boarding school in Connecticut. "He said, 'You're Johnny Depp 2!' because his favorite actor is Johnny Depp," she told Us.

But for Vergara, who is up against Glee's Jane Lynch, Boardwalk Empire's Kelly Macdonald, Dexter's Julia Stiles and The Special Relationship's Hope Davis in the best supporting actress for television category, there is one downside to the nod.

"I'm going on vacation for two weeks and it's officially ruined my eating and drinking," says the star, who's headed to New York with boyfriend Nick Loeb and her son. "I hate it! It happened to me with the Emmy nominations. They told me the night before I left for Italy. No matter what you do, you still have in the back of your mind, I shouldn't eat this pasta."

