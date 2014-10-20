The 2014 Angel Ball was an opportunity for stars and philanthropists to get together and raise money and awareness for cancer research.

Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara looked absolutely stunning on the red carpet outside the gala celebration, and the Colombian star stopped to talk to ET about her own reasons for supporting the event.

"I had thyroid cancer some years ago," the 42-year-old actress revealed. "But it's not only because of that. [Cancer] is such a horrible sickness that we all should help anyways, even if you have never had it."

When Vegara was 28 years old, she had to have her thyroid removed and undergo radioactive iodine therapy. According to an interview she did with The New York Times, she now has to take daily doses of medication to battle hypothyroidism.