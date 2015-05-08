Sofia Vergara will be going under the knife to adjust two of her famous assets eventually.

The stunning actress told Andy Cohen Thursday on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" that she is planning to have get plastic surgery to give her boobs an uplift.

"Yeah, eventually I'm going to have to have it. Something's going to have to be done," she said. "It's going to be really uncomfortable to walk with [them] hitting the knees!"

In a recently cover story with Vanity Fair, Sofia humorously lamented the struggles of being an authentically large-breasted woman. "Believe me, I wish I had fake boobs. I lay down and they completely go down like all the way, like here ... My whole life, buying a bra was a nightmare. What I used to do when I moved to L.A., I found places like Frederick's of Hollywood that make bras for [strippers]."

Regardless of the strife of her upper body, the "Hot Pursuit" star said she still prefers her boobs to her behind.

She need not worry about her fiancé Joe Manganiello's thoughts. He likes her eyes, she said.

Eyes, Joe? That's his story and he's sticking to it.