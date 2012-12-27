Is it getting hot in here?

Sofia Vergara burned up the web on Thursday, when she treated fans to a sexy snapshot of herself vacationing in Florida.

Striking a pose on a boat in Miami, where she spent the holiday with her fiancé, Nick Loeb, the "Modern Family" actress, 40, left little to the imagination as she showed off her voluptuous figure (and 32-F curves!) in a daring black-and-white cut-out bathing suit.

"Holyday!" the mother-of-one (to son Manolo, 20) wrote alongside the photo, which was posted to her WhoSay page.

Fans can see the Colombia-born beauty's enviable physique again in the upcoming movie "Fading Gigolo," co-starring Sharon Stone as her bisexual love interest. Earlier this month, she was photographed on set in a barely-there black lace lingerie corset. The movie also features Liev Schreiber, Woody Allen, and John Turturro.

