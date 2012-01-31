Sofia Vergara Voted Most Desirable Woman of 2012

Reported by UsWeekly

Muy caliente!

From her killer curves to her asset-hugging attire, it comes as no surprise that Sofia Vergara has landed the No. 1 spot on AskMen.com's 99 Most Desirable Women of 2012.

Not to mention, the actress' quote to Giuliana Rancic about her underwear at Sunday's SAG Awards ("It is just that they are very tiny, and you could say there is almost no underwear, but they are underwear!") just adds fuel to the red-hot fire.

Shockingly, it took AskMen.com readers a year to come around -- the 39-year-old star held down the No. 3 spot on the 2010 list, right below Mila Kunis and Blake Lively.

But this year, the Colombian beauty beats out Sports Illustrated model Kate Upton, "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" star Rooney Mara and Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr, who held the No. 2, 3, and 4 spots, respectively.

A crush-worthy Scarlett Johansson nabbed the No. 7 spot with Kim Kardashian at her heels at No. 8. Megan Fox was down near the bottom of the list at No. 96, two spots above Pippa Middleton, who was a landslide away from her older sister Kate Middleton, who came in at No. 11.

Surprisingly absent from the poll? Fan-favorites Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie.

