When Sofia Vergara told Harper's Bazaar that she doesn't tire of being a bombshell, she wasn't lying. Even on a beach far from Hollywood, the "Modern Family" star managed to look every bit the glamorous star she is.

In Mykonos, Greece, on vacation, the actress, who turned 41 on July 10, wore a sexy black cutout swimsuit that accentuated her enviable cleavage and slim waist while hitting the beach with fiancé Nick Loeb. While others might forgo jewelry when sunbathing, Vergara didn't dim the bling one bit: Long earrings dangled from her lobes while several gold bangles decorated one wrist and a chunky gold watch decorated the other. Even her one-piece featured some sparkle. Diamond-like gems decorated the suit's two keyhole enclosures.

The knockout also opted to wear makeup -- rose-pink lipstick -- for her sand-and-surf outing, albeit less than what she'd wear for a red-carpet event. Her one concession to the laid-back surroundings? The actress wore her hair down in a casual, beachy style.

Fiancé Loeb seemed to love her beach-glam look. The couple were captured grinning at each other as they embraced.

"I'm Latin; I do it no matter what. It's automatic," she told Harper's Bazaar of her sexy persona. "I shower, do hair and makeup. For me, it's like shaving. I don't believe in a natural look. Lipstick brightens your face! Unless you're Gisele Bundchen or 19, you need something."

