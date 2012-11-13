Beyonce and sister Solange Knowles are thick as thieves -- and so are their kids!

In a recent interview with New York Magazine, 26-year-old Solange revealed that she and her famous older sibling are raising their children to be as close as they are. The families get together at least once a week, so their little ones -- Daniel Julez, 8, and Blue Ivy, 9 months -- have spent lots of quality time with one another.

"[Blue] and Julez are going to grow up more like sister and brother than cousins," Solange told the mag of her son and her sister's daughter with hip hop superstar Jay-Z.

"Blue comes over, I babysit," she explained. And "[Beyonce] takes Julez sometimes for the weekend."

In fact, the superstar siblings support each other in many ways. They've been especially tight ever since the younger Knowles got pregnant with Julez when she was 17.

At the time, Solange had been dating Daniel Smith, now a college football coach, for four years. The two married and moved to Idaho, where Smith was attending school, but their relationship soured a short time later. And as Solange and her husband grew further apart, Solange and her sister grew closer together.

Motherhood "was always chill and easy," the singer told NY Mag, but "marriage is a whole 'nother ball game." In the time leading up to her divorce, she said, she turned increasingly to her older sibling for counsel. "Every time there was drama and I was all the way in Idaho, it was nice to be able to call [Beyonce]."

Now, of course, the two can see each other whenever they want. Last year, Solange moved with Julez and her music video director boyfriend Alan Ferguson to New York, where Beyonce, 31, lives with her family.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Solange Knowles: Blue Ivy and My Son Julez Are Like Brother and Sister!