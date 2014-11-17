This has to rank up there among a bride's worst nightmares on her wedding day!

Moments after tying the knot to longtime boyfriend Alan Ferguson, it appears as though Solange Knowles broke out into hives on her moneymaker.

While we don't think she's allergic to marriage -- she looked amazing during her wedding, after all -- Beyonce's sister apparently had an allergic reaction to something in the food at her reception.

According to TMZ, Solange doesn't know what caused the breakout, but the hives were gone in a "matter of minutes."

Listen up, ladies, if there is one thing to avoid on your wedding day ... it could be shellfish or any other food you might be allergic too!