Solange Knowles is stepping out of her sister Beyonce's shadow and is branding herself as a fashionista.

The 25-year-old, who signed with Next Model Management agency in January, will be blogging daily about her fashion-forward ensembles for UK Vogue's online franchise "Today I'm Wearing…"

In her Thursday post, Knowles shared the details of her ensemble: multicolored pants, long white robe and colorblock shoes.

"Love the print on these Tibi pants! Paired them with an Alexander Wang shirt...or dress...or "shress" if you may (I know they have a proper term for this - shirt-dress - but gotta admit "shress" is much more fun!), Dries Van Noten shoes, Aldo rings, and Illesteva glasses that I'm in love with."

In November, Knowles told Vogue the difference between Beyonce's style and her own.

"I never borrowed clothes from Beyonce when we were growing up," Solange, 25, explained. "But now my style is a little more tame, and hers is a little more adventurous."

