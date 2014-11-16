Solange Knowles is a married woman!

The musician, 28, exchanged vows with longtime boyfriend Alan Ferguson, 51, a video director, in front of 200 guests in New Orleans on Sunday, Nov. 16, People reports.

RELATED: Fashion face-off: Beyonce vs. Solange

Solange's mom Tina Knowles -- plus big sister Beyonce, her husband Jay Z and their daughter Blue Ivy -- were all in attendance. Solange's 10-year-old son from her first marriage, Daniel Julez Smith Jr., was also there to help his mom and new stepfather celebrate on their big day.

RELATED: Solange Knowles' highs and lows

The quirky yet stylish bride wore sandals and a backless cream-colored pantsuit with a cape by designer Stephane Rolland as she arrived at the venue alongside her groom, who complemented her look in a white suit with gold-tipped shoes, riding a pair of painted white bicycles (Solange's basket was filled with romantic roses and baby's breath).

RELATED: Summer celebrity wedding roundup 2014

Vogue reports that Solange then changed into a long white dress topped with a second cape, this look by Humberto Leon for Kenzo, for the ceremony.

On Friday, Nov. 14, the couple threw a pre-wedding party at New Orleans' Indywood Cinema. People reports that they first screened a movie they made about how they met, followed by the 1975 film "Mahogany," which they saw on their first date.