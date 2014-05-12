Yikes! It looks like Solange Knowles' elevator attack on Jay Z was not her first altercation on the night of the Met Gala on May 5. A source tells Us Weekly that Beyonce's younger sister had yelled at designer Rachel Roy earlier at the after party, which was held at the Boom Boom Room in the Standard Hotel.

The source added that, during the disagreement, Beyonce "got in the middle of it," though it remains unclear what it was about. According to another insider, Solange was yelling at a number of people. Roy, it turns out, was included in that group.

Interestingly, just two years ago, Solange accompanied Roy to the 2012 Met Gala. (It's also worth noting that there is a long and contentious history between Roy's ex-husband Damon Dash and Jay, who were close friends and business partners before an ugly falling out.)

Before any fighting occurred at the Boom Boom Room last Monday, the Knowles sisters were actually having fun at the downtown NYC hotspot. An eyewitness told Us that the sisters hit the dance floor with supermodel Naomi Campbell, while Jay Z "hung back at one of the fireplace areas."

The same source added that the trio did "abruptly leave," but witnessed no drama leading up to their departure.

As witnessed in surveillance footage, a second incident broke out in the elevator of the hotel. Solange cornered Jay Z, then proceeded to yell at her brother-in-law, while kicking her legs and swinging her arms in the hip hop mogul's direction. Beyonce first stood to the side and eventually intervened as the situation escalated, as seen in extended footage (sans audio) posted by TMZ.

One source told Us, "Solange flipped out over something Jay had said, that she took the wrong way. She took it too hard or too far. Not sure what it was, but she greatly overreacted."

Once the trio departed the elevator, Solange walked ahead of Beyonce and her husband, who was photographed touching his face with a stunned expression. "Beyonce tried to stay out of it," another source told Us. "She does not approve of violence. They are trying to put the situation past them now."

Jay, Solange, and Roy's reps had no comment, respectively, regarding the incident.

