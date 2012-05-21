Even the stars were in awe of the solar eclipse Sunday!

Celebs took to their Twitter accounts to share their experience of the rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse, in which the moon passes in front of the sun leaving only a bright ring around its edges. The continental United States won't witness another eclipse for five years, and stars like Demi Moore, Katy Perry and Sarah Hyland did not want to miss out!

Dark Shadows actress Chloe Grace Moretz shared a photo of her view of the solar eclipse.

Moore got in on the action, tweeting, "Solar eclipse anyone?" Modern Family star Hyland wrote, "Ouch. The solar eclipse hurts."

Glee star Chris Colfer was especially excited to witness the event. "Solar eclipse! Solar eclipse!" he tweeted. "Anyone else watching it through four pairs of sunglasses?"

Dancing With the Stars' Brooke Burke-Charvet tweeted a bright photo of the event to her followers.

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest asked, "Has anyone actually been blinded by the solar eclipse?" Perry joked, "Tonight's Billboard Music Awards performance is sponsored by the solar eclipse... #venus."

And comedian Dane Cook also used the opportunity to make a joke. He tweeted, "This solar eclipse looks strange to me. Maybe I looked at it too long??"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Solar Eclipse: As Seen by Celebs