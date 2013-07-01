NEW YORK (AP) — Former CNN anchor Soledad O'Brien will be contributing reports to the new Al Jazeera America network when it debuts in August.

The network said Monday that O'Brien will report for the network's prime-time magazine series, "America Tonight." Al Jazeera has also made a deal with O'Brien's production company to produce hour-long documentaries.

O'Brien is pioneering a new model since leaving CNN this spring. She's actively building up her company, Starfish Media Group, in making deals with different media outlets. She has also signed on to HBO's "Real Sports" as a reporter for the sports-oriented newsmagazine and is contracted to continue making some documentaries for CNN.