Soleil Moon Frye pregnant, expecting third child

Punky's pregnant again!

Soleil Moon Frye -- former "Punky Brewster" star and author of the book "Happy Chaos: From Punky to Parenting and My Perfectly Imperfect Adventures in Between" -- is pregnant and expecting her third child with her husband, Jason Goldberg, she announced on the "Today" show on Thursday.

"I have a very big announcement: We have a newest addition to the family here," she said, rubbing her belly. "Yay! We have two girls and now a new baby to join the family. We are so excited. ... I'm so happy."

Married since October 1998, Frye and Goldberg are already parents to two daughters, Poet, 7, and Jagger, 5. But the former child star has long said she wants to expand her brood.

"It's on my mind like every day!" she told The Bump in October of having another child. "I want a third! I just feel like if I have a third, it will be another girl and I would be so into it. And then maybe the fourth would be a boy. Fingers crossed within the next year!"

The actress, who owns The Little Seed, an eco-friendly clothing company, recently released a new photo editing and sharing app called Moonfrye.

