By Mary Kosearas

On a recent book tour, Soleil Moon Frye (the notorious Punky B.) got some sad news about her old co-star from "Punky Brewster"-- the dog who played Brandon. While chatting with a TMZ staffer, she learned that the dog had been adopted by a TMZ photographer -- but had since passed away.

The news was no doubt sad for the mother of two to hear, but as she promotes her new parenting book, "Happy Chaos," Soleil, 35, has enjoyed reliving memories of Punky.

The entrepreneur and social media maven tells Parade.com, "I totally embrace it because I love the character, Punky. She was spunky and such a fun character to play because she was full of love and life. I still hold her very close to my heart."

As for seeing her kids follow in her footsteps? Soleil says, "My 6-year-old loves doing theater. If they want to sing, write, design, whatever it is as long as they're following their passions and hearts and doing what they love then I'm all for it."

