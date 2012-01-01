Russell Brand is on the move.

Just hours after filing to divorce his wife of 14 months Katy Perry, the British comic, 36, was spotted leaving London's Savoy hotel on Saturday.

Maintaining a low profile, Brand hid behind dark sunglasses and a gray knit cap as he exited the luxury property.

A source tells Us Weekly that Brand had spent most of New Year's Eve holed up in his hotel room watching the West Ham soccer team play (and lose) against Derby.

Citing irreconcilable differences in his December 30 filing, Brand was spotted without his wedding ring Thursday, as Perry, 27, continued to party solo with pals in Hawaii.

"Sadly, Katy and I are ending our marriage," Brand told Us in a statement after his filing. "I'll always adore her and I know we'll remain friends."

Brand and Perry wed October 23, 2010 in a lavish six-day ceremony at a tiger reserve in India.

