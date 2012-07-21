NEW YORK (AP) -- A film trailer featuring mobsters firing automatic weapons into a movie audience was still running in some theaters, even after Warner Bros. pulled the promo following the Colorado shooting during a screening of "The Dark Knight Rises."

Moviegoers from Connecticut to California complained on social media that the trailer for "Gangster Squad" played when they saw "The Dark Knight Rises" on Saturday. The film stars Sean Penn and Ryan Gosling. In a climactic scene, mobsters shoot from behind the screen at a crowded theater audience.

Theaters still playing the trailer appeared to be relatively few. Warner Bros. said it was working with exhibitors to remove the trailer from any theaters still playing it.