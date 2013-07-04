NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A concert benefiting Oklahoma tornado victims has drawn some of the biggest names in country music, but with proceeds intended for charity, it is not attracting scalpers hoping to prey on an unsuspecting public.

Oklahoma natives Toby Keith and Garth Brooks are among the star-studded lineup of Saturday's Oklahoma Twister Relief Concert at the University of Oklahoma's Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

The organizers of Saturday's concert declined a request by The Associated Press to discuss ticket scalping.

But several independent concert promoters not associated with the concert said that although scalping may technically be legal, making a profit off the misfortune of others is certainly in poor taste.

Several ticket brokers like StubHub have declined to offer tickets for resale, and others are doing so only on a limited basis.