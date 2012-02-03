SAN DIEGO (AP) -- A San Diego judge has sentenced the son of actor Ryan O'Neal to 16 months in prison for his involvement in a drug-fueled, head-on car crash last year that left another driver injured.

Griffin O'Neal had faced up to four years in state prison at his sentencing Friday.

O'Neal pleaded guilty to two felony charges of driving under the influence and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was on probation for a 2007 when the crash occurred in August. Prosecutors say he tested positive for several drugs at the time.

O'Neal missed his sentencing hearing last month. His lawyer Heather Boxeth has said O'Neal relapsed by drinking alcohol after five years of sobriety and was in rehab.

