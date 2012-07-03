PARIS (AP) -- Monaco's Princess Caroline says her son, Andrea Casiraghi, is getting married.

Caroline says in a statement issued Wednesday by the Monaco Palace that he will marry Tatiana Santo Domingo. French media reports say Santo Domingo is a Colombian heiress.

The statement does not provide any details about the wedding, including the bride's nationality or the planned date.

Andrea Casiraghi is the nephew of Monaco's ruling sovereign, Prince Albert II. Albert, the son of late American film star Grace Kelly, ended decades of bachelorhood last year when he married South African Olympic swimming champion Charlene Wittstock.