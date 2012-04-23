LONDON (AP) -- The son of Robin Gibb says the Bee Gees star has beaten the odds by waking from a coma just days after doctors said he may not survive.

The 62-year-old singer has advanced colorectal cancer and remains in intensive care. His doctor Andrew Thillainayagam said Gibb had recently caught pneumonia because he was weakened from chemotherapy and two operations.

His son, Robin-John Gibb, told ITV News on Monday that "they gave him an under 10 percent survival chance and he has beaten the odds ... he really is something else."

Thillainayagam said the singer is fully conscious and able to speak. He said Gibb's wife Dwina and children have been talking to him and playing music by his bedside every day.

The Bee Gees are best-known for a string of disco-era hits including "Stayin' Alive."