CANNES, France (AP) -- There's definitely an Indian vibe at Cannes this year - something Sonam Kapoor is proud of.

The Indian actress, and daughter of star Anil Kapoor, has been enjoying the French film festival for several days.

Speaking at the L'Oreal and Chopard rooftop party on Wednesday night, Kapoor said: "I love cinema so much and I think most of India does as well, and it's really nice that people around the world are appreciating the Indian community has been growing so much."

The Indian films at the festival include Ashim Ahluwalia's "Miss Lovely," which premiered Thursday in the Un Certain Regard section, and the epic "The Gangs of Wasseypur," which showed in the Director's Fortnight category.

Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also is attending the festival.