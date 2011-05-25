NEW YORK (AP) -- A former assistant to the late songwriter Joseph Brooks has admitted helping the Academy Award winner meet 10 women he was charged with sexually assaulting.

Shawni Lucier (LOO'-see-ur) pleaded guilty Wednesday to criminal facilitation. Her plea came four days after Brooks killed himself at age 73.

The "You Light Up My Life" writer had pleaded not guilty to molesting or raping 13 women lured to his apartment with the promise of acting auditions.

Prosecutors said the 43-year-old Lucier helped him screen the women and arranged their meetings with him.

Lucier, who's based in Federal Way, Wash., is expected to get up to 6 months in jail, though a judge said he might spare her any time behind bars.

Her sentencing date hasn't been set.