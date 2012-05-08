WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Barack Obama is honoring the brainpower behind the unforgettable tunes "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head," "Close to You," and others recorded by artists spanning Dionne Warwick, the Carpenters, Alicia Keys and the cast of "Glee."

On Wednesday, Obama presents the songwriting duo of Burt Bacharach and Hal David with the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. In the 1960s and beyond, their work produced some of the most popular music for movies, television and recording artists.

Stars including Sheryl Crow, Diana Krall and Stevie Wonder will perform in their honor. The concert will be broadcast May 21 on PBS for the series "In Performance at the White House."

Bacharach says the honor may top his Academy Awards. David is recovering from a stroke and won't attend.