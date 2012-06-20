NEW YORK (AP) -- Tenor sax legend Sonny Rollins is a triple winner at this year's Jazz Awards, receiving musician of the year honors for the second straight year.

Rollins was also named best tenor saxophonist at Wednesday's awards ceremony at the Blue Note jazz club. His "Road Shows, Vol. 2," consisting of live concert recordings, has been chosen the year's best jazz recording.

Saxophonist Joe Lovano's Us Five, featuring Grammy-winner Esperanza Spalding on bass and James Weidman on piano, is the best small ensemble for the third year in a row.

Israeli-born Anat Cohen is a double winner as top clarinetist and multi-reeds player.

Bassist Ben Williams has been chosen the top up-and-coming artist in voting by members of the Jazz Journalists Association.

