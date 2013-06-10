LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sony is giving gamers their first look at the PlayStation 4 — and it's a rectangular black box, just like all the previous PlayStations.

With that non-surprise out of the way, the Japanese company is also providing glimpses of the games it hopes will elevate the PS4 to the top of holiday wish lists.

Upcoming releases include steampunk thriller "The Order: 1866" and fantasy "The Dark Sorceror." Sony also showed new footage from previously announced games like superhero adventure "InFamous: Second Son," racing simulator "Drive Club" and shooter "Killzone: Shadow Fall."

Shu Yoshida, president of Sony Worldwide Studios, says there are more than 30 PS4 games in development.

Sony Corp. unveiled the PS4 Monday evening at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, the gaming industry's annual trade show.