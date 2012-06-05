Skin feeling temperamental? Perhaps it's time to update your complexion-saving action plan by incorporating these celebrity dermatologist tips into your regimen. Below, Mariah Carey's pro, Dr. Bruce Katz, guides Us through it.

1. Remove residue with a powdered cleanser. Mix the gentle formula with water, and its minerals bond with skin to create a barrier against irritating makeup and dirt, says Katz. (Try e.l.f. Mineral Face Cleanser, $8 at eyeslipsface.com.)

PHOTOS: How celebs keep their skin red-carpet ready

2. Calm redness with botanicals. A toner with rose water "soothes to restore even coloring," says Katz. (Try Fresh Creme Ancienne Infusion Toner, $90 at fresh.com.)

PHOTOS: Stars share their top summer skin secrets

3. Prime with a water-based serum. Used before moisturizer, the mild concentration helps drive the lotion's active ingredients deeper into pores, for faster, more effective results. (Try MAC Prep + Prime Moisture Infusion Serum, $40 at maccosmetics.com.)

4. Smooth with a plant-packed mask. "Blue algae softens rough spots and balances ruddiness," says Katz. (Try Sue Devitt Microquatic Oxygen Infusion Masque, $40 at barneys.com.)

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Soothe Sensitivity with These Skin Savers