Sophia Bush is no cougar. The One Tree Hill actress, 30, is slamming a Star magazine article that claims she's been secretly dating The Hunger Games' Josh Hutcherson, 20. Bush and Hit and Run actor Cameron Cruz recently visited Hutcherson while he was shooting The Hunger Games: Catching Fire in Hawaii.

"Star, I'm offended," Bush tweeted Jan. 17. "I hugged Cameron a in Hawaii, too. Don't leave him out of the fun! We all love Josh, but c'mon now."

Bush also posted a screenshot of a text message conversation between herself, Hutcherson and Cruz via her official Instagram account. "I'm so happy. Where is the article?" Hutcherson asked via text. "I love that it comes out like two months afterwards, too."

"Hahaha. And I'm offended! They left out all the times I hugged Cameron," Bush replied. "Rude."

"You're offended?" Cruz wrote. "I probably bought this 'bottle' of liquor." Bush then joked, "It wasn't a bottle. It was a handle. Of rum."

This isn't the first time Bush has been falsely linked to one of her platonic pals: She was rumored to be dating That '70s Show star Topher Grace in July 2012. "Topher has been one of my dearest friends for six years," the Partners actress later explained to Us Weekly. "We have coffee all the time."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Sophia Bush: I'm Not Dating Josh Hutcherson!