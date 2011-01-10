One of Sophia Bush's second cousins, nine-year-old Christina Green, was killed in the Tucson shooting on Saturday and the actress spoke about the tragedy on "Chelsea Lately" Monday night.

"It's been, I think, a lesson more than anything for me and for my family that life is incredibly short," the "One Tree Hill" actress said about her cousin's death. "I remember hearing when she was born and it's distant family but we had always planned on going to visit them and see her because I hadn't seen them since her mother's wedding, and now we can't. And you've gotta take every day and you've gotta tell the people you love that you do. And I think it's also really important for all of us to take a step back."

According to the New York Times, Christina Green was a stellar student and stand-out athlete. To see her local government in action, her mom allowed her to watch Representative Gabrielle Giffords speak at a townhall meeting near their home. A gunman opened fire, seriously wounding Rep. Giffords and killing six attendees, including Christina.

Following the shooting Sophia tweeted this message, "There are no words to explain what my cousin's family is going through in Arizona. How can this be? Violence is never the answer."

You can watch "Chelsea Lately" weeknights on E!, and "One Tree Hill" returns to the CW on January 25.

