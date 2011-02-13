Mira Sorvino's husband has been arrested on a charge of public intoxication following reports of an argument with the actress in a San Diego, California hotel this weekend.

Police were called to the Hyatt Regency Islandia, where the couple was staying, in the early hours of Sunday after guests complained about a noisy disturbance.

According to TMZ.com, Sorvino and her partner Christopher Backus had been embroiled in a loud war of words over "poor time management skills," before an allegedly drunk Backus began pacing around the hotel with a bat, yelling at guests and hotel security.

He was busted on a misdemeanor count of being drunk in public and was remanded in custody at San Diego Central Jail shortly after midnight.

