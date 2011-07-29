WENN -- Rapper Soulja Boy marked his 21st birthday by treating himself to his very own private jet, shelling out a staggering $55 million.

RELATED: Find out what your favorite celebs are up to this week

Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, purchased a Gulfstream G5 jet earlier this week for $35 million, but he's having the interior completely revamped, spending $20 million on special upgrades.

Upon completion, Soulja Boy's jet will boast 12 custom Italian leather seats, flat-screen TVs, four liquor bars, a spacious bathroom and Brazilian hardwood cabinets, according to TMZ.com.

The plane will also be given a new coat of paint, complete with the rapper's own logo.

.

RELATED: Check out what celebs look like as Smurfs

The pricey expense won't put too much of a dent in the birthday boy's bank balance. In 2010, Forbes magazine named him the 18th-richest man in hip-hop, taking home $7 million that year alone.

The star's celebrity pals, including singer Sean Kingston and teen pop sensation Justin Bieber, have also been sending gifts his way.

In a series of posts on his Twitter page on Thursday, Soulja Boy wrote, "opening bday presents!!! these earrings are so f------ dopeeee ahhhh thanks bro @seankingston...

"justin bieber bought me a balloon. best f------ birthday ever. goodnight."

The rapper is set to celebrate his big day with a star-studded party in Miami on Friday night.

RELATED: See where celebs are spending their summer