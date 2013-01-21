Billboard -- More than two years into Soundgarden's reunion, frontman Chris Cornell is confident that the Seattle group is indeed a going concern again and is looking forward to making more music in the future.

"I don't see any reason why not," Cornell tells Billboard. "I think the overall attitude about keeping it going and the way we want to treat it to keep it going is really good. There's nothing stopping us from continuing to make records and continuing to play shows, that's for sure."

And though "King Animal," Soundgarden's first new album in 16 years, is just over two months old, Cornell notes that "every time we're in a room we're coming up with something new" -- though it's premature for discussions about another album.

"We had a good experience making this album," he adds, "and since we've come back together everything has been kind of that way. There hasn't really been any of the tension, specifically surrounding peripheral stuff. And I think that's a simple as us making the conscious decision to not be influenced by anything other than what the four of us want to do and not putting a business version of a timeline on it. Our attitude is that we're doing this because we love it and because it matters to us and not for any other reason, and everything else kind of takes care of itself."