NEW YORK (AP) -- The TV shows "Teen Mom" and "Teen Mom 2" are getting a soundtrack — and no, it won't consist of lullabies.

Instead, the soundtrack "Teen Mom" features the songs from emerging acts featured on the hit MTV shows. Proceeds from now until July 17 will benefit The National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy. It's being released Tuesday on iTunes.

Joe Cuello (k-WAY-o), senior vice president of creative music integration at MTV, says this is the first time MTV has used a series soundtrack to "promote and support a cause."

The hit shows document the plight of several young women as they deal with the hardships of young motherhood and more.

