NEW YORK (AP) -- MSNBC's Chris Matthews quietly uttered "Oh God" as Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal prepared to give the Republican Party response to President Barack Obama's speech to Congress.

An NBC executive, who requested anonymity because the network is still looking into the matter, named Matthews as the one who made the live mike slip it was so quiet most listeners wouldn't be able to identify the speaker.

The Huffington Post posted a link to the comment and asked viewers to guess Wednesday who had made it: 32 percent had guessed Matthews, 35 percent said it was co-anchor Keith Olbermann, 15 percent said it was an MSNBC camera operator and 18 percent thought it was a producer.

MSNBC had no immediate comment.