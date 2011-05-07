NEW YORK (AP) -- A person familiar with negotiations for "The X Factor" says Paula Abdul will be the fourth judge on the new Fox singing competition.

Abdul will be on hand for Sunday's taping of the first judging session in Los Angeles, according to a person familiar with the talks. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because Fox and the show's producers had not authorized public comment.

Widely expected, Abdul's participation reunites her with fellow judge Simon Cowell, her former sparring partner on the "American Idol" judging panel.

Previously announced judges include British pop superstar Cheryl Cole and Grammy-winning producer Antonio "L.A." Reid.

"The X Factor" is open to solo singers and vocal groups age 12 and up. It premieres on Fox this fall.

