Hathaway has a way with bling!

Anne Hathaway scored a major bonus when she wore glitzy jewelry from Tiffany & Co. while hosting the Oscars on Sunday night.

An insider tells UsMagazine.com that the actress, 28, was paid a whopping $750,000 to wear the baubles at Hollywood's biggest event.

The "Love and Other Drugs" star wasn't the only A-lister making bank on Oscar night, either.

Another source tells Us that Gwyneth Paltrow -- who performed "Coming Home" during the show -- netted a sweet $500,000 to wear earrings, a brooch and ring from Louis Vuitton's "L'Ame due Voyage" collection.

It's not the first time Paltrow has been linked to lucrative, hush-hush endorsements. In late 2009, sources told Us Weekly that the actress was compensated to help promote the lavish Hotel La Mamounia in Marrakech, Morroco.

Reps for Paltrow, Hathaway, Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. all tell Us the payment amounts are "incorrect."

