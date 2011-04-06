Contrary to what Star magazine claims, Australian actress Bella Heathcote isn't trying to wedge herself in between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Heathcote, 23, and Pitt, 47, both shot scenes for "Cogan's Trade" in New Orleans recently, but a source close to the actress tells UsMagazine.com there's no truth to the reports that Jolie, 35, is "desperate to keep Brad away from Bella."

"Bella has never even met Brad," the insider tells Us. "She is in the movie but doesn't have any scenes with him."

After all, when Pitt isn't on set, he's spent most of his downtime bonding with his kids. Case in point? The hands-on dad took Maddox, 9, Pax, 7, Zahara, 6, and Shiloh, 4, to a screening of James Marsden's new animated film, "Hop," on Sunday.

"Brad was really sweet and very hands-on with the kids, never leaving their sides for a minute," a source told Us. "The kids grabbed juices and carrots and candy at the reception and also made a flip-book of themselves!"

The event raised funds for the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation. Epidermolysis bullosa is a skin disease. Pitt is on the foundation's honorary advisory board.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Did Angelina and Brad adopt another kid?

Learn all about Brad's movie career on MSN

Get the scoop on your favorite celebs' secrets

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Maddox's wildest hairdos

PHOTOS: Angelina's sexy magazine cover history

PHOTOS: Brangelina's PDA packed year!