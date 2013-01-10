LOS ANGELES (AP) — A person familiar with plans for Fox's "The X Factor" says Britney Spears is out of the show.

Spears was a mentor on the singing contest for one season, reportedly drawing a $15 million paycheck but failing to pull reviews to match. The person who confirmed reports of her departure wasn't authorized to comment publicly, speaking Thursday on condition of anonymity.

The person said that over the holidays, producers discussed replacements for Spears and for another "X Factor" panelist, record executive Antonio "L.A." Reid. Reid previously announced he would leave the show after two seasons.

It's yet another shake-up for "The X Factor," Simon Cowell's attempt to strike magic with a U.S. version of his successful U.K. series. Cowell replaced panelists Paula Abdul and Nicole Scherzinger after a disappointing first season.