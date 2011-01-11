Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Ronnie Magro are finito.

"They are done," a source close to the "Jersey Shore" duo tells UsMagazine.com, adding, there was "major tension" between them as they promoted the MTV hit's third season.

Indeed, another insider noted that the couple were "barely speaking to each other" during a Jan. 6 appearance on "Good Morning America."

The couple's romance blossomed as they filmed the smash reality hit in Seaside Heights, NJ in 2009. Their combative relationship endured even after many bumps in the road, including Magro's numerous hookups with other women in Miami.

"I'm embarrassed about what I did to her," Magro said at the time.

Last week, Magro began tweeting about "Single Ronnie."

For his part, castmate Pauly D told UsMagazine.com he prefers his pal single. "I love single Ronnie," he said. "When he's doing the relationship thing, I let him do his thing. I don't get involved. When he's with Sammi he's a different person. She's a difficult woman!"

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

See which members of 'Jersey Shore' hit the beach last year

'Jersey Shore' inspired cocktails

Learn all about 'Jersey Shore' cast

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Last year's biggest star splits

PHOTOS: Look back on 'Jersey Shore''s crazy year

PHOTOS: 'Jersey Shore' gang's prime hot spots