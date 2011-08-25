NEW YORK (AP) -- A person familiar with the CBS daytime show "The Talk" has told The Associated Press the show is adding two new faces to its second season.

The person said Kris Jenner, reality TV personality and manager of the Kardashian clan, will fill in for Sharon Osbourne for two weeks at the start of the new season and be a regular fill-on when Osbourne is not available. The other will be comedian and radio personality Sheryl Underwood. She will join the cast temporarily. The person was not authorized to discuss the cast and spoke on condition of anonymity.

"The Talk" debuts its second season Sept. 6 with returning hosts Osbourne, Julie Chen and Sara Gilbert.

Leah Remini and Holly Robinson Peete left the show after the first season.

