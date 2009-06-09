Source: Miley Cyrus, Justin Gaston Split
After less than a year of dating, Miley Cyrus and Justin Gaston have called it quits, Usmagazine.com has learned.
The two split on Sunday, a source tells Us.
"They have been having trouble for a while," says the insider. "It's been hard for a long time since Miley has been working so much and traveling a lot."
Contrary to reports, Cyrus' ex Nick Jonas "was not the reason for the split, but they have been spending time together."
Added the source, "Miley and Nick are working on a couple different projects together. Justin has been a little jealous of that."
The 16-year-old Hannah Montana star -- who recently flew to Savannah, where she will be shooting the upcoming Nicholas Sparks drama, "The Last Song" -- hinted at a split over the weekend when she told Us that Gaston, 20, won't be joining her on the road.
"He's got his own thing going on," Cyrus told Us. "But I am just continuing to work hard and definitely have the whole tour going on and my clothing line and the movie."
A rep for Cyrus had no comment.
