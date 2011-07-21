Sir Paul McCartney is to marry his fiancée, Nancy Shevell, in a small ceremony in London before flying his new bride to New York for a lavish party, according to a U.K. report.

A source tells Britain's Daily Telegraph, "Paul loves Nancy very much but does not want a big wedding."

After the intimate nuptials, the couple are to jet to New York to celebrate their marriage with a big party with Shevell's American friends and family.

The Beatles legend, 68, proposed to the heiress in May after four years of dating, and they are rumored to be planning to exchange vows later this year. Shevell, 51, has already revealed they will be shunning a church wedding in favor of a civil ceremony.

McCartney has been married twice before. He was widowed when his wife Linda died in 1998, and his second marriage, to Heather Mills, ended in divorce in 2008.

