Rosario Dawson is back on the market.

Sources tell Us Weekly that the 32-year-old actress and her French DJ beau, Mathieu Schreyer, have split.

"They were always in separate places because of their careers," a source says. "I know her close friends did not love his personality. He wasn't that smiley type of guy."

Dawson confirmed she was dating the international DJ in December 2008 on "The Tonight Show" with Jay Leno; prior to Schreyer, Dawson dated "Sex and the City" actor Jason Lewis.

"She broke up with him," a source tells Us of Dawson and Schreyer. "She was the one who ended it."

According to another source, Dawson and Schreyer were "definitely together a few weeks ago at the [April 23] Prince concert in L.A. They seemed really happy. They were kissing and there was a point in the concert where Prince was calling people up on stage and they were up there holding hands. They seemed very in love."

